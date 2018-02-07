Sergey Bagratyan against bill on fixing rights of journalists

Sergey Bagratyan,a member of the Tsarukyan alliance, addressing the discussion of the draft law on making amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure, authored by Arpine Hovhannisyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly today, quoted Arpine Hovhannisyan, saying that the current regulation was more objective than what the author of the project was offering. “The point is that the project’s administrative body can, in many cases, with very simple explanations, prevent the court from shooting the trial. Video surveillance cannot lead to prejudicial approach, as this is an impartial process. This edit was permanently bidding on public access. This edit violates the right of public access.”

In response, Arpine Hovhannisyan said that she had a principled disagreement with the MP and disagreed with his comments noting that the administrative body could very quietly reject the journalist’s request for a petition, saying that he did not want to. “And happens something that you mentioned: no shooting. Or the opposite picture, if the administrative body mediates the court to shoot the trial, the other party may have suspicions on why the journalist was permitted to take a video. So, the consent of both parties is needed. If I do not get concerns from the journalist community, believe me, I’m not the person who makes changes without any reason.”

Sergey Bagratyan was stuck to his point. “It is the same as the fact that you want to conduct the Government’s meetings behind the closed doors. That is, you will do the things you have already decided in the shortest ways: not publicizing sittings and thus, violating human rights. I think there is no need to make any changes and the current regulation is a very good one.”

Arpine Hovhannisyan responded, “Mr. Bagratyan, no one has given you the right to question my words on me having such applications from the journalist community. The issue of closing the Government sessions will still be discussed in this hall, but it does not refer to any settlement suggested by me. If the current setting is good then you will vote against this project.”