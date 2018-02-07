Arpine Hovhannisyan: In the case of administrative proceedings an additional burden shall be imposed on the administrative body, latter will have to reasonably justify the court why he disagrees

Today the National Assembly discussed the draft law, suggested by Arpine Hovhannisyan, Deputy Speaker of the HHK (Republican Party of Armenia) faction, on making amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure. Video recording and recording of the court session, as well as broadcasting on the radio, television and the internet, shall be carried out through the motion of the trial participant with the permission of the court.

“The term of the “trial participant” has caused quite anxiety, particularly among the journalists who cover of court sessions. The point is that in principle a situation creates when the journalist, willingly or unwillingly, appears on the side of one of the participants of the trial and, in essence, his/her impartiality is put into question. This project is also aimed at disseminating journalists’ concerns. Accordingly, the same procedure, as in the Civil and Criminal Procedure Codes exists, is suggested. In other words, the ideology comes to mean that there should be a motion of this or that participant in the proceedings, and the agreement of both parties should be the result of which the court will grant permission. ”

The next amendment, according to Arpine Hovhannisyan, is that one of the parties to the administrative proceedings is a state body, in which case there will be some restrictions. “For example, one of the parties to the civil trial says that he/she does not want to be shot. It is enough for the court to accept the motion. In the case of administrative proceedings an additional burden shall be imposed on the administrative body, latter will have to reasonably justify the court why he disagrees if the person participating in the proceedings is not against it. In other words, the administrative body cannot say that I’m a little nervous today; I do not have a mood, it’s a matter of my personal life here, I do not want to be seen with this facial expression in the photos.”