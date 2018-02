Guests of the Hayeli Club are Anush Ter-Manasyan, Director of the Museum of Architects and Narine Tukhikyan, Director of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s House-Museum .

Topic: How was the project of Aram Manukyan’s statue established and submitted to the public?

Why is Aram Manoukyan’s house in a poor condition ahead of the 100th anniversary of his first publicity?