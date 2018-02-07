Master Rubik: We are people with art and crafts, but it seems as if we have forgotten that, being busy with eating

Master Rubik has been making duduk, zurna, flute, bagpipe, blul and pku for 54 years. He started from flute.

He made it, learnt by himself and started playing in a self-employed group. Then he was invited to the Ensemble of the House of Trade.

As instrument acquisition was a big problem, he began to make them for musicians.

“Gradually, by making the instruments, hearing the musicians wishes and realizing them, I mastered,” says master Rubik. ” And when I prepared a flute for Vache Hovsepyan, the radio authorities started ordering instruments. So, I became master Rubik.”

He has been awarded with silver and gold medals by the Ministries of Culture of Russia and Armenia, and presented 65 instruments at the exhibition organized in France.

Master Rubik says that every instrument has the peculiarity and the secret of its preparation. For example, an important condition for making a good duduk is that the apricot tree should grow on dry, unstable soil. The master needs to be energized before working, so that the instrument had a good sound.

“The Armenian instruments should speak Armenian. No matter how much a Frenchman plays the duduk, he does not play like an Armenian. Even the Armenian who has not grown up in Armenia will not be able to play well.”

Master Rubik is concerned about the lack of students.

“This age-old masters slowly pass away, but who knows who will replace them tomorrow?”

Master Rubik does not understand how much TV courses can be spent for cooking. “We are people with art and crafts, but it seems as if we have forgotten that, being busy with eating.”