Vice President of the Armenian Football Federation Ashot Manukyan will leave for Turkey soon. As the FFA press service informs, on February 15, the Russian “Tosno” team will hold a meeting in the country.

On the instruction of FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan, Ashot Manukyan will meet with team’s goalkeeper David Yurchenko in Turkey. The issues and conditions regarding the player’s joining the Armenian national team will be discussed.