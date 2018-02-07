Ararat Mirzoyan: Everything is done for Serzh Sargsyan and around him

Discussions on the transition to the parliamentary system are ongoing. Today, political and public figures have paid special attention to the circumstance that in case of legislative changes, the next government sessions will be held behind closed doors.

Political analyst Armen Baghdasaryan thinks that the next Prime Minister will be Serzh Sargsyan, “Serzh Sargsyan used to govern closed structures before, now he will close everything, not the President’s, but the Prime Minister’s institute is disappearing in Armenia, names are just changed. It’s an impression as if some people have brought some laws, and now they are think of the ways to get rid of them all.”

Ararat Mirzoyan, a member of the National Assembly’s Yelk (Way Out) faction, notes that the government will be over-centralized,”At least there was an institutional opportunity for the Prime Minister to gain an alternative team, and be an independent player inside the government, the Prime Minister and the NA Chairman had that chance. Now everything is going to be focused on one person, everything is done for Serzh Sargsyan and around him.”

MP Ararat Zurabyan, a member of the NA Tsarukyan alliance, blames the public for the situation. “The perpetrators are not only the authorities but also the society because everything starts from elections and the electoral system, we speak about corruption, the public is ready to go and make some choice for money, this is a widespread negative backdating that creates power.”

Former MP Tevan Poghosyan says that depending on the domestic political situation, the experience of different countries will bring to Armenia and the solution of the problems sees in the transparent work of the National Assembly, “Any project of the National Assembly will have a transparent discussion and should not be discouraged. Ways of solving the problem should be found.”