Arpine Hovhannisyan receives delegation of Venice Commission

On February 6, Arpine Hovhannisyan, the RA NA Deputy Speaker, received the delegation of the Venice Commission. It should be noted that the delegation visited Armenia to provide a professional opinion on the RA draft law “On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations”.

Greeting the guests, Arpine Hovhannisyan positively assessed the continuous fruitful cooperation with the Venice Commission. The NA Deputy Speaker provided details on a number of provisions of the draft law, noting that the authors had taken into consideration international standards and many of the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

Arpine Hovhannisyan underlined the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the public life of our country and noted that the public attitudes were sensitive to this law. The rights and obligations of the fundamental law of freedom of conscience and religion, as well as provisions to be amended and revised by the draft law were also spoken about.