Mher Shahnazaryan: One of our suggestions is courses, such as political defiance, to be taught in middle and high schools (video)

We have 2 front lines: the borders of our homeland, and our roads. We have more victims on the roads. Mher Shahnazaryan, the Chief Lawyer of the Union of Legal Entities of the Association of Defenders of the Drivers, expressed such an opinion at a press conference today.

“Most of the road accidents arise either from alcohol abuse or inexperience, or from damaged roads.”

He said that in order to become a driver, some trials should be overcome. True, in our country, the procedure for getting a driving license is regulated, but studies show that drivers are not required to take certain courses.