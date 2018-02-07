Mikayel Melkumyan: We join the Yelk (video)

At today’s session of the National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Way Out) faction, stated that they initiated the call for a special session of the National Assembly, on February 16, to discuss a number of amendments to the Tax Code against price rises. “There are 27 signatures needed to hold an extraordinary session. Anyone who wants to join our initiative can take the form from us.”

Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the Tsarukyan alliance, stated that they had initiated the amendments to the Electoral Code envisaging removing the rating system. “The Government’s justification is ridiculous. The executive seems to have assumed the role of a geographical teacher and began to give information on the order in which it operates. “The discussion of our project has been postponed. I appeal to all the forces, including the ARF, which is a part of the coalition, which stated before them that the system should be revised. We all understand that this system has apoliticalized the elections. ”

The NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov said that the issue was on the agenda and was only postponed.

The Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan stated that the constitutional law was violated at the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Human Rights. “Illegal proposals regarding the fines on advocates have been adopted. I will give written information to the head of the Labor Code. In the second reading, one cannot make changes in two laws at once – by shifting from one law to another. We do not understand these here and there. ”

Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly Mikayel Melkumyan, in his turn, stated that they were joining the Yelk as they had concerns about the Law on Income Tax. “It’s not for their own citizens, but on their account.”

“What a blessing, another extraordinary session,” responded Eduard Sharmazanov.