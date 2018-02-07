“Yerkir Tsirani” holds protest action in Ararat region

Today, on February 6, at around 11:00, Yerkir Tsirani’s propaganda group visited the Ararat town of Ararat region of the Republic of Armenia, within the Pan-Armenian Revolutionary Awareness Campaign led by party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan.

Speaking during the campaign, Zaruhi Postanjyan, leader of the Yerkir Tsirani party, mentioned that it was necessary to put an end to dictatorship and to build a democratic and just country.

We believe that the Armenian nation will be reborn and we will establish the Republic of Armenia, which will be independent and united.

Towards a nationwide upheaval.