Vachagan Hovhannisyan, who tried all branches of agriculture, decided to establish a poultry farm.

Although he has a large number of large and small cattle years of experience have shown that neither cattle breeding nor farming provide with sustainable income. That is why he decided to engage himself in business.

He was inspired by the fact that the Government provided subsidized loans with low interest rates.

Details are available in the video of “Ankyun +3” TV