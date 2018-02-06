Edmon Marukyan: People’s rights might be violated in this building (video)

At today’s NA session, the National Assembly voted against the draft law (9 votes in favor, 6 abstentions and 52 votes against), suggested by the Yelk (Way Out) faction, on creating a temporary Committee on Ethics to depict Artashes Geghamyan’s behavior, who on October 5, 2017, attacked Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk faction, at the NA hall.The Yelk MP Artak Zeynalyan said that the draft law suggested a committee consisting of 11 members 6 of which would be nominated by the HHK (Republican Party of Armenia), 3 by the Tsarukyan alliance, 1 by the ARF, and 1 by the Yelk faction.

He noticed that the Parliament as a political body should ensure the legal regulation, adding that the draft law had a negative conclusion on the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, but it should ensure that it entered the agenda. “There has been a violation against the MP, the National Assembly will stop being trustworthy if that continues. We urge you to vote on this issue, include it in the agenda to discuss whether to create a commission or not, to ensure that the right to enter the draft agenda with a negative conclusion and discuss it. ”

The HHK MP Rustam Makhmudyan, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, noted that from the beginning it was unacceptable to point out that the decision to set up a committee indicated specific individuals who might have created an impartial attitude to society or partners. “Our suggestion is to create a commission on the incident, because we are willingly or unwillingly dealing with the presumption of innocence. Initially, the commission did not object, it was about the title being clarified, which was not accepted by the Yelk faction.”

Edmon Marukyan, a member of the Armenian National Congress (ANF) parliamentary faction, stated after the vote that an MP could attack another MP on political grounds and that the political rights and views of the people might be violated in that building.