Men’s Basketball Tournament to be held in March

The Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held in Yerevan, on March 10-15. Karen Giloyan, president of Urartu basketball club in Yerevan, stated this.

In addition to our team, Georgia’s “Hyundai” and Moscow’s “Gazprom” will participate in the tournament.

Yerevan’s “Urartu” is now confidently leading for the first time ever organized the RA regular rankings of the men’s A1 League. The team has had 10 victories. After finishing the championship, the playoff will start, where the 6 participating teams will identify the winner according to the competitive regime the Olympic Games.