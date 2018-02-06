The territory of “Sevan” national park to be regulated

The State Committee for Urban Development of the Republic of Armenia is elaborating recommendations on urban development in the areas of Lchashen-Sevan and Sevan peninsula.

It is envisaged to build a seafront hiking trail in the Lchashen – Sevan section, giving a detailed voyage, separating the attractive spaces for the beach, rest and other facilities, contributing to the implementation of investment programs within the framework of a regulated project.

In the peninsula, proposals for designing, building lighting and staircase leading to the church will be worked out.

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ
  • Рус

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos