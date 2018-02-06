Gagik Melikyan: The most important problem, poverty, is not solved (video)

The Republican MP Gagik Melikyan approved the authorities’ actions in the economic sphere, only the global events in the world and the blockade of our country hindered them.

“The programs we have put in front of us are being implemented. In 2017, we achieved a 7.7% GDP growth and an increase of more than 12% economic activity. “

Such optimism did not share even the Republican coalition partner.

“The first problem is that we did not have an inclusive growth. It differs from economic growth, which means a set of quality indicators, i.e. poverty reduction, declining income earnings, productivity growth, lifetime growth, which will provide inclusive growth for our economy. “

The most important issue in our country is not solved, and only after solving it we can talk about economic growth and progress.

“At present we have to solve the problem of poverty. Poverty reduction will lead to the growth of capital in the private sector.”

Government programs should be realistic, abstract programs do not allow for a proper action plan.

“The development plan states that annually 2 % of poverty should be reduced; so, we would now have had reduced poverty by 8 %.”

Since April, when the new constitution will completely work, the Prime Minister and his cabinet will bear full responsibility for the government of the country.

“With unwritten laws we already know exactly what kind of changes are expected. The great successes and tactical steps of external diplomacy allowed the OSCE-EU balanced policy. Taking into account some rumors, I suppose that the current President will take the post of Prime Minister. “

As for the current Prime Minister, Makaryan thought that Karen Karapetyan would be one of the Deputy Prime Ministers.