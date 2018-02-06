Corner dedicated to freedom fighter is in more invisible place (video)

The Corner dedicated to Artsakh war hero Davit Sarapian was in the most prominent place in the school after John Kirakosyan. The school, where David has learned, has now a place to commemorate the freedom fighter, but in a more invisible place. Today, in the school where Davit studied, the corner dedicated to the freedom fighter is in a more invisible place.

On the question what the pupils knew about the hero, one of the pupils said, “He was a soldier, Turks took his mother’s village; he liberated it. Then he wrote a letter to his mother, saying that the grandfather’s village had been liberated. Then he went to save his father’s village but failed.”

The devil, as his friends called him, from the very first days participated in the Artsakh liberation war. On December 10, 1991, he died in a fight for the village of Todan in the Shahumyan region.

“Davit Sarapian’s home was visited by many famous people in the city. Leonid Azgaldian often visited it,” said Evelina Melkumian, Davit’s biographist.

But there is no apartment anymore. After the death of the Devil, his mother, Emma Pavlovna, left it to Davit’s six companions.

“Further events have shown that this was fatal. After the death of Emma Pavlovna, that house was sold very quickly. In addition to selling, they divided everything, greed blinded them and they destroyed everything they did not need,” noted Evelina Melkumian.

Davit Sarapian would become 52, on February 4.