Karate federations deny state information

Kyokushin Karate Federations in Armenia have united and created one general association. Spartak Gasparyan, President of the National Federation of kyokushin karate, stated at a press conference today.

“Last May, the presidents of different federations decided to set up a kyokushin karate association. Our goal is to concentrate all our forces in order to better coordinate this sphere, to have high quality and to represent our country to the world at high level,” the speaker said.

During the press conference, however, it turned out that the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs has called on the federation to unite and represent one association. Moreover, the official website of the ministry last year informed that one of the sportsmen of Armenian kyokushi was in the second place, but the representatives of the sport mentioned that it was misinformation and such competition was not held in 2017.