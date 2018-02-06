There were problems with the transparency of the competition – Arayik Harutyunyan (video)

On February 5, in the Tesaket Press Club, member of the Council of Elders of Yelk (Way out) Arayik Harutyunyan and member of the International Union of Artists Suren Khorenyan talked about Aram Manukyan’s sculpture which became a topic of discuss on the Internet during the recent days, the author of which is David Minasyan.

“In some respects there were problems with the transparency of the competition, and some members of the commission said that they did not choose this option. For example, Haghtanak Shahumyan said he participated in all the sessions, but that option was not presented. Anush Ter-Minasyan, said that they had made this option in the second round. Moreover, according to my information, there were people who made a very serious lobbying for Davit Minasyan’s work,” said Arayik Harutyunyan.

According to Arayik Harutyunyan, the municipality is trying to put the responsibility on someone else to not answer the question about how this version appeared in the council discussion.