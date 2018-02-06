We had 3 prominent figures: Aram Manukyan, Alexander Miasnikian, and Vano Siradeghyan – Meruzhan Hovhannisyan (video)

“1962 was not a joke. It turned 55 years this year that I was in the movement,” says poet Meruzhan Hovhannisyan. According to him, all kinds of rebellions are glorious.

The Karabakh movement experienced deprivations, suffering, and then came to power, but what it brought to us? The poet answered to his question: “Nothing. We got freedom, we had a nation-wide president who did not act as he supposed to, there were disagreements, a lack of mutual understanding that swept up into hostility.”

According to the poet, we had 3 prominent figures: Aram Manukyan, Alexander Miasnikian, and Vano Siradeghyan. To the question why not Levon Ter-Petrosyan but Vano Siradeghyan, the speaker replied: “Glory does not “love” glory lovers, but it “loves” those who do not love it. Vano Siradeghyan was a man of national mentality, intelligent mind, who was not understood. And that was normal. ”

According to the speaker, always rule those who know to slander and not those who are slandered.