Confusion about statue of Aram Manukyan, Live (video)

It is already several days that the issue of building a statue of the Armenian state and military figure, Minister of Internal Affairs of the First Republic Aram Manukyan has been discussed in social networks.

As it is known Arayik Harutyunyan, a member of the Yelk (Way out) faction, published a photo of Aram Manukyan’s statue on his Facebook page, as well as he published the composition of the competition committee.

painter Haghtanak Shahumyan, a member of the aforementioned Statue Competition Committee, was suspicious about what kind of statue of Manukyan had been published on the Internet, as no such option has been discussed and voted in the two-stage competition.

He assures that there was not Arayik Harutyunyan’s shared version,and Haghtanak Shahumyan does not even know who the author is. “It is possible that it was discussed in thecomittee, but I have not been present,” he says, adding that at first, the sketch was presented,and which should become a sculpture, and the sculptures would change after dimensional change. In the case of Aram Manukyan’s statue, the compositional principle has been preserved, but the artistic approach has changed.

Touching upon the issue of the place of the statue, Haghtanak Shahumyan noted that the committee did not decide that.

And to the question of journalists about what is the reason for the installation of tasteless architectural monuments in the capital, the artist replied that it is a result of indifference.