Gevorg Harutyunyan shows best result from Armenia, Moscow Open

Armenian chess players did not perform very successfully in the major international chess tournament in Moscow.

Susanna Gaboyan, who started the Women’s Tournament with four victories, eventually lost two games, and took the 13th place with 6 points. She will be rewarded with 13 thousand rubles. Russian Anastasia Bodnaruk, who scored 8 points, was the strongest in this category.

Grandmaster Gevorg Harutyunyan scored 6,5 points out of 9 and took the 11th place in the Men’s Tournament. He had 1.5 points less that the leader of this category, Semen Lomasov from Russia. Our chess player will get 25 thousand rubles.

Armenian chess players, Khachatur Mesropyan and Vahagn Khachatryan, who showed best results among the Armenian chess players, scored 7 points each and took 12th and 14th places respectively in the group C, where the low-ranked chess players performed. They will be rewarded by 16 and 14 thousand rubles respectively . Ukrainian Igor Volkov was the leader in this category.