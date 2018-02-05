OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Tuesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the northwest from Seysulan village of the NKR Martakert Region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); as well as by Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring will be conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.