Artur Sakunts wins prize of “Caucasian Hero-2016”

Artur Sakunts, President of the HCAV Office, has been awarded with the “Caucasian Hero-2016” prize of the Кавказский Узел (Caucasian Knot) Human Rights Media.

The competition is held in 3 stages, separately for the North and South Caucasus. Candidates who have an active civil position and are engaged in human rights protection are being nominated.

Ella Kosayeva, from North Ossetia and Astrakhan blogger Elshad Babayev, respectively, appeared in the first two stages of the competition.

The third round of the competition, which was attended by the representatives from the South Caucasus: Abkhazia, Adjaria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Nagorno Karabakh and South Ossetia, ended in on January 10th, 2018.

