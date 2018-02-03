From mammals’ skeletons to nature’s unique anomalies (video)

More than 2000 samples from mammals’ skeletons to nature’s unique anomalies that have been collected over 87 years. These exhibits are no longer in their places. The Anatomical Museum of the National Agrarian University of Armenia is moved to Yerevan’s School after Griboyedov by the decision of the Government.

Yuri Marmaryan, Vice-Rector of the Armenian National Agrarian University, did not want to comment on the government’s decision. “Is it our problem? Absolutely not, absolutely not our problem. There is the government’s decision, we are implementing it, we do not have the right to comment on the government’s decisions.”

Mr. Marmaryan assured that the museum exhibits would not be damaged as a result of the relocation, “We will move to this building to organize the educational process. The same museum will fit in a larger space provided to us by the school after Griboyedov. “