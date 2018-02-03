Kurdish community of Armenia holds protest in front of UN Office in Yerevan (video)

Today, on February 2, the Kurdish community of Armenia held a protest in front of the UN Office in Yerevan. The aim of the demonstration was to raise awareness about Turkey’s crimes in Afrin.

They demanded the UN and the superpowers not to keep silent under the “Terrorist Erdogan” shouting.

Knyaz Hasanov, the Kurdish community representative, stated that the Turkish Armed Forces bombed the Afrïn city and the peaceful population of the surrounding villages with banned weapons.

“The attack is carried out with the consent of the Russian side, with the NATO Armed Forces and the UN silence that contributes to the destruction of the local civilian population,” he said.

Their complaint was heard by Ino Penny-Larry, the Security Officer of the UN Office in Armenia.

The demonstrators handed him a letter requesting that the UN mission in Armenia and the international community be more focused on the situation.