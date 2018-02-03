Child kidnapped because of AMD 25,000

Varsenik Abgaryan, a resident of Yeghvard, gives details of her 10-year-old girl’s kidnapping. She said that the neighbor, Marine Harutyunyan, took her daughter out of school and took her home and threatened to threatening she would not return the child if Varsenik did not pay her debt.

“She did not let the child come home. I have said many times to her to bring the child back, but she replied that there was no child,” told Varsenik to “Aravot.am.” She said that she borrowed 30000 drams from Marine and only returned 5000. “I have not refused giving back the money, I said that I will give it back little by little.” Varsenik said that the child was so afraid that she could not speak the previous day. “She said to the child, tell your mom to give the money, then I will let you go.”

In response to our observation whether she insisted that Marine kept her child, she denied it saying, “It is not keeping, we did not have water so she washed her; does it mean that she kept her? Children were hungry and she gave her a piece of bread.”

Details are available here