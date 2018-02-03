Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play under number 77

London’s “Arsenal” has submitted Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the current season of the European League.

According to UEFA official website, the English club has added three new players to its list. Apart from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Santa Casalea and Constantine Mavropanos have also been added. The newcomer, Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has not been named as his former club, Borussia Dortmund, is in the European League’s play-off.

Let’s add that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will play under the number 77, because his main number (7) has been previously announced in the European League (Alexis Sanchez has played).