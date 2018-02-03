After two years Zhirayr Sefilyan and Pavel Manukyan meet (video)

Today, Pavel Manukyan, a member of the “Sasna Tsrer” group, was brought to court on the case of Shushi’s special battalion commander Zhirayr Sefilyan. The latter must testify the attempt to organize the mass disorder before the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Pavel Manukyan stated in court that he did not see a court in Armenia because the main evil was the head of state.

He considered the case fake and mentioned that he would answer the questions of the defense but not the questions of prosecutor and judge. Though Zhirayr Sefilyan and Gevorg Safaryan were removed from the courtroom, the judge satisfied the advocates’ request, and they were brought to the courtroom. Pavel Manukyan and Zhirayr Sefilyan embraced, but Gevorg Safaryan was not able to approach his friends, as the accompanying battalion did not allow it.

The trial continues.