“Sasna Tsrer” group member Varuzhan Avetisyan, who was invited to give testimony at the court hearing on Zhirayr Sefilyan’s and others’ case, soon was removed from the courtroom.

Varuzhan Avetisyan refused to testify standing and announced that there was no court, the court was only a tool of the regime, so, he would not stand up. However, he was willing to testify sitting.

Judge Tatevik Grigoryan rerejceted the suggestion and ordered to remove Varuzhan Avetisyan from the courtroom.