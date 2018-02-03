USA does not provide Maradona with visa

World-renowned footballer Diego Maradona’s lawyer Matthias Morlan stated that the US government did not provide a visa to his client since he had criticized President Donald Trump.
According to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the champion of wanted to go to Miami to visit his ex-wife, Claudia Wilhelma. However, the US embassy in Argentina rejected Maradona providing with visa.
Matthias Morlon believed that it was connected with one of his client’s statements where he criticized US President Donald Trump. A few months ago, Diego Maradona, during a live broadcast on América TV, had been asked what he thought about the current President of the United States. He compared Donald Trump with a puppet named Chirolita, which was widely spread in Argentina, from the late 60s to the beginning of the 90s.
By the way, the Argentinean player does not have good memories of the United States because he was disqualified for the use of stimulants during the World Cup in 1994in the USA. After that, the United States did not give him a long visa. In 2016, the attitude of the Americans changed towards Diego Maradona, and for the first time after 22 years break he entered the country.