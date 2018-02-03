Passengers to pay once regardless to how many times he uses means f transportation again (video)

The new public transport network in Yerevan is at the stage of testing. Instead of the former 115 route, the new network will include 42 routes and will be accessible in all parts of the city, Vahe Nikolyan, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan, Head of the Public Transport Reform Working Group, told journalists today.

“The new network is drawn on the principle of minibus removal. The launch of the new network envisages supply of 939 large and medium-sized buses. An updated trolley park will also work with 111 trolleybuses. ”

As for the 18-meter buses, Nikoyan said, “Based on international experience, we have proposed a combination of 18 meter buses, from 42 to 11 routes. Exploitation of large buses is a simple calculation, allowing to reduce costs. Such buses are generally intended for routes bypassing the center.” In Nikoyan’s opinion, this will also help to unload the center.

The new public transport will start working at 6.45 am in the morning and finish the work at midnight. At the busy times of the new network, the transport will work every 5 minutes.

Referring to the drivers’ questions, Vahe Nikoyan mentioned that no cuts are expected, the drivers will work with shifts. And they cannot smoke or talk on phone while driving.

“As a result of the changes, the phenomenon of “route owners” will also disappear. This means that most of the powers will be taken over by one central body.

As for the transport tariff, Vahe Nikoyan said, “The municipality will take all possible measures to avoid the current tariff.

The passenger will pay once for the place, regardless of the number of buses he/she is changing.” And what will be the ticket system, the deputy mayor said that it is still under discussion.