Why Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang cannot play together

London’s “Arsenal” newcomers Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot play together in the 1/16 finals of the European League. As the English media reported, only our player can take part in the European tournament, but Pierre forward does not have the right to do so.

The point is that both players are in the group stage of the Champions League in their former club, “Manchester United” and Dortmund’s “Borussia” respectively. However, as the German club took third place in the group and moved to the European League, according to the UEFA Charter, “Arsenal” could not bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in that tournament. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has no problems with being registered in the European League, as “Manchester United” continues to play in the Champions League.

By the way, the players cannot play together in the final of the League Cup, where “Arsenal” will face “Manchester City.” In this case, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the game, as he has already participated in that tournament. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does not have such a problem as he has just moved from Germany to England.