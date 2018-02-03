Discussions at “Media Center” (video)

Discussions at “Media Center“ on “Freedom of speech, where are the borders?”

Recently, poet Husik Aran has been the target for criticism in social networks and media for his poem about Armenia. Simultaneously, criticisms and accusations in social networks were also voiced by a young journalist from Ijevan, Narine Chukhuryan, because she had written an essay about Ijevan. We will hold a discussion in the “Media Center” to address this issue from the point of view of the freedom of speech and the right to freedom of expression.

Speakers are:

Levon Barseghyan, head of the “Asparez” journalists’ club

Ruben Babayan, headmaster of the Puppet Theater after Hovhannes Tumanyan, director