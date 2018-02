The RA Criminal Court of Appeals chaired by Judges Manushak Petrosyan, Mkhitar Papoyan and Sevak Hambardzumyan continued the investigation of the appeal of Samvel Babayan, former commander of the NKR Defense Army, who was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for illegal transfer of “Igla” weapons and money laundering, demanding to overturn the decision made by the court of general jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork- Marash administrative district.