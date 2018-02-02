Armenian National Olympic Committee corrects mistake

As we have informed, a new and modern sports complex will be built on the base of Tsakhkadzor branch of Yerevan State Olympic College of Olympic Reserve at the expense of private investments of Gagik Tsarukyan, President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia.

The official website of the Armenian National Olympic Committee presented its draft on this occasion, which clearly shows that it is not envisaged to build a soccer field, although it was mentioned in the information. On January 31, A1 + commented on the issue in the article “The mini football in the Armenian National Olympic Committee confused with big football.”

By the way, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia responded very rapidly and changed the design of Tsaghkadzor Olympic Training Center, where it is seen that instead of a mini-soccer playground a soccer field will be built.