Train carrying congressmen hits truck; there are casualties (video)

More than a dozen Republican congressmen and senators were traveling to West Virginia to attend a rally outside the Republican Party when a train carrying legislators hit a garbage truck. The driver of the truck died as a result of the accident. Some congressmen received light injuries.

President Trump was one of the first who responded to the accident.

“We still do not have a complete picture, but it is known that the train has hit the truck, which was moving at normal speeds. We are looking forward to a full report. The driver of the truck, unfortunately, has died, and the congressmen are on the way to the gathering,” said the President.

Many of the lawmakers on the train reported through social networks that they did not receive serious injuries.

“There was a strong voice, and the train was pushed forward, throwing us all forward,” said train passenger, Congressman Larry Bakshon.

The Congressman also said that after they became convinced that it was not a terrorist act, they dropped out of the train trying to help the wounded who were receiving doctors’ aid.

Vice President Pans pointed to the Republicans’ meeting later on the same day.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wounded. Thank God, there were not more victims. We are grateful for the first respondents, particularly police, firefighters, doctors, for their quick response, “said Pens.

The incident took place 30 kilometers from the town of Charlottsville in West Virginia.