Presentation of Mikheil Saakashvili’s book also canceled by “Noyan Tapan” bookstore

Mikayel Nahapetyan, who translated into Armenian the book “The Revival of Forces” written by Mikheil Saakashvili, informed that after the rejection by Yeghishe Charents House-Museum, the “Noyan Tapan” bookstore also canceled the book presentation, despite the prior agreement reached.

Dear friends, I have to inform that the presentation of “The Revival of Forces” at the “Noyan Tapan” bookstore will not take place as well. The reasons and chronicle of the events of this ludicrous situation are presented below:

After canceling the presentation at Charents House-Museum, I received offers from various non-commercial organizations for offering a presentation space. However, given the fact that it was impossible to carry out the legal sale of books in those areas, I could not take advantage of those proposals.

On January 29, with the knowledge and agreement of the director of the “Noyan Tapan” bookstore, an agreement was reached on organizing the presentation in the hall of the bookstore. On January 31 I passed my passport data to prepare the contract for signing. Today, on February 1, a representative of the “Noyan Tapan” bookstore has informed me that the director has abruptly refused to organize the presentation and even sell books in their bookstore explaining that he does not want to have any problems. I do not know any other details on this occasion.

In my interviews I have mentioned that the further course of the events will show whether the incident of Charents House-Museum was the result of pressures or not. Now I definitely insist that these two well-known and many unreported rejections are the result of political pressure and are directed against the dissemination of the book’s content. This is an open and direct censorship.

Regardless of current conditions and the current situation, I express my solidarity with the staff of Yeghishe Charents House-Museum and the “Noyan Tapan” bookstore staff, all those citizens who have suffered from this or any other person and in unknown cases disseminated words, ideas, obstruction, economic activity and other abuses of constitutional rights proclaimed in the Republic of Armenia.

I beg your pardon for the situation.

As a result of organizational further activities I will have to limit my time to communicate, for which I also apologize to my friends and journalists.

I am hereby authorizing this statement, in its entirety, to reproduce in any Armenian language platform.

Thank you.