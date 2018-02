The ministry of emergency situations released a notification on road conditions throughout the country. Meteorologists said clear weather is expected from the 2 nd through 6 th of February.

The Vardenyats Pass has been shut down for traffic.

Clear ice has been reported on roads and highways of Syunik Province, towns of Spitak and Vanadzor of Lori Province and Hrazdan city of Kotayk Province.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles