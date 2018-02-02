Ashot Stepanyan: That is to say, if I beat a person I will pay less than if I smoke in the street (video)

The participants of the “We Will Smoke” initiative were protesting against the draft law of the RA Ministry of Health today in front of the Government building. The participants of the action are concerned about the amount of fines imposed on smokers.

As it is known, according to the draft law on “The reduction and prevention of tobacco products exploitation,” for example, administrative fine for smoking in public places will be 250 000 drams for smoking in public places, 100 000 drams for smoking in bus stops, and so on.

“There is no place for smoking. If there were such a place, everyone would go there. There is no place intended, but smoking is already banned. If people break the law, and do not smoke in special areas, then think of a new law to punish those people, “said Sedrak Poghosyan, the participant of the initiative.

The fines imposed by the draft law are higher than the penalties for other offenses punishable by criminal offenses.

“It is fined 50-150 000 drams for causing light bodily harm, and 250 thousand drams for smoking in the street. That is to say, if I beat a person I will pay less than if I smoke in the street,” said Sedrak Poghosyan.

Non-smokers also protest with smokers.

“There is no published mechanism in the bill concerning who will penalize and how will happen. Suppose we are a few guys smoking in the pub, and the pub owner lets us. Who will come and say, do not smoke?” said Ashot Stepanyan, the participant of the initiative.

Unlike the initiators, many non-smoking citizens favor the law. It is expected that the law will come into force in November 2018.