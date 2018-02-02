Armen Ashotyan: I do not think we should make a big tragedy (video)

We do not benefit from the Russian-American economic and political clashes, the RPA faction member Armen Ashotyan thought about the so-called Kremlin report, published by the US Treasury Department, which lists the names of 114 businessmen and 96 businessmen, including Armenian businessmen Samvel Karapetyan and Daniel Khachaturov, who stand close to the RF President Vladimir Putin. “I do not think we should make a big tragedy that our compatriots are involved in that list, especially when it is not known or clear, at this point, what consequences will have the involvement in the list, since the nominal list does not imply any legal consequence. As Americans have declared, this list is not a sanction and does not mean that those people involved in the list are guilty or sanctioned.”

In his words, Armenia is trying not to spoil its relations with the United States and Russia. “Armenia should continue to stay away from the conflict agenda. Glory to the Lord, the interests of the US and Russia coincide within the framework of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, that is, the activity of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs allows to say that the Artsakh conflict is one of the unique ones in the territory the Soviet Union in the sense that superpowers’ interests coincide with the principles of a peaceful settlement of the issue and non-use of force.”

Armen Ashotyan informed the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations that it was envisaged to hold parliamentary hearings on February 22 dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Sumgait massacres. According to the RPA faction member Shirak Torosyan, the matter concerned not only the Sumgait massacres, but also the continuity of the Turkish-Azerbaijani genocide policy. “This is a regular ring. I do not count the course of the Artsakh war and the events taken place in April, 2016, when the subversive alliance exposed people to physical torture, and from here, the most important thing is that Artsakh needs physical existence apart from the decision of self-determination. The Sumgait massacres, as one ring, come to prove that Artsakh can never be part of Azerbaijan. “

Today, member of the RPA faction Artashes Geghamyan did not miss the opportunity and donated Armen Ashotyan a book titled “Russia and Armenia’s strategic alliance for centuries.”

“I do not need to announce that the committee members will receive their copies very soon,” said Armen Ashotyan. “If the letters are not gold, there is no need to declare it,” Shirak Torosyan joked. “The content is pure gold,” replied Artashes Geghamyan.