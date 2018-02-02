NSS presents socio-economic situation of republic in January-December of 2017

The National Statistical Service (NSS)of the Republic of Armenia presented the socio-economic situation of the republic in January-December, 2017.

According to the preliminary data of the Central Bank of Armenia, in the end of December, the amount of money made AMD 2 566 502 3 million and increased by AMD 99 217 million compared to the previous month.

The balance of deposits attracted from the population in banks, at the end of December, 2017, amounted to AMD 1 351 211 million and compared to the previous month it increased by AMD 68,932 million or by 5.4%, and compared to the corresponding period of 2016, it increased by AMD 195,353 million drams or by 16.9%.

