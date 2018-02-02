Half-destroyed building in Tumanyan community (video)

This building built in Tumanyan community, Alaverdi region, previously served as a hostel. Although the building belongs to an individual owner, families have been living here for 30 years, and they are waiting for the day to be deprived of this residence as well.

There are no elementary living conditions in this building. It is reminds of ruins, it’s wet because it is dripping from the roof. There are three families in the building who are often ill due to the moisture.

Residents have repeatedly asked the relevant bodies to repair the building but they have not received a response yet. And there is no opportunity to repair it by own means as no one has any job.

Details are available in the video of Ankyun +3 TV