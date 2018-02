Armenian national football team player Marcos Pizzelli has broken the contract with “Al Shabab” today. This is reported by the Twitter page Saudi Arabia’s club.

Marcos Pizzelli had 15 games in the current championship, scoring 3 goals. “Al Shabab” is in the 6th place in the standings after 18 rounds.

By the way, news is circulating that Marcos Pizzelli and Araz Ozbilis, another Armenian midfielder, who has not played for “Besiktas” for a long time, are moving to Kazakh “Aktobe” club together.