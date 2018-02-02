Armen Sargsyan leaves for Moscow

Armen Sargsyan, nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) as a Presidential candidate, continues the series of meetings with the representatives of political forces, national institutions, organizations and individuals involved in various sectors of the society.

Within the framework of his visits to the Armenian communities abroad, Armen Sargsyan left for Moscow today to meet with the representatives of the Armenian community. In the coming days he will also hold meetings in other Armenian communities, Armen Sargsyan’s Press Office reports.