Hakob Hakobyan: We should show the world that our policy is for peace, friendship, neighborhood

Former National Assembly MP Hakob Hakobyan did not think he was out of politics but would not give up his film production. Hakob Hakobyan’s new film titled “We are Friends” is about the friendship between an Armenian and Azerbaijani. “The film’s works are already over and we are waiting for an opportunity to organize the screening of the film.”

“We do not want warm we propagate peace. We have never said that the Azebaijani are bad. Everything we witness is the result of Aliev’s policy. The nation should not be involved in the dirty political games. We should show the world that our policy is for peace, friendship, neighborhood.”

Hakob Hakobyan wished the film to be shown in Azerbaijan, too.