David Grigoryan: I prefer not to walk than to go to another prosthetics centre (video)

Both legs of David Grigoryan, who took part in the April war, are prosthetic. “I prefer not to walk than to go to another prosthetics centre. I will be cured better in the German centre than in any other place,” he said.

Today David Grigoryan came to the Government building with other people who have the same prosthetic problems. They wanted a response from the executive body, why the German “Interortho” prosthetic centre was closed. “Prosthetic-Orthopedic” CJSC, which has offered and won a lower price in the competition is going to serve them now. David Grigoryan’s grandfather was treated at that centre and the results were not encouraging. “The prosthesis did not endure, it was breaking while walking.”

They have written a letter to the Prime Minister and demand a meeting. “The prosthesis of the unknown origin should be collected. Every specialist knows the problems of his patient, and what should be done, “said Karen Nazaryan.

details are available in the video