Formula 1 (F1) chiefs have announced that the sport will end the tradition of using grid girls from this season.

F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches said that it was felt using grid girls no longer fitted in with the new brand image that Liberty wants for grand prix racing.

Some drivers of the F 1 are against this decision. “It’s a pity that beautiful girls will no longer accompany us before the start,” said Nico Hulkenberg. “Girls should remain in the F1,” added Max Verstapen.