On February 1, at 10:53 am, an alarm was received, according to which the roof of the Verin Getashen village school in Gegharkunik region was damaged due to strong wind. Rescuers help was needed.

A rescuers crew left for the scene.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from the village fortunately, at that moment, the children and the teaching staff were in classrooms, and no one was injured. Village school principal and military cars were damaged.