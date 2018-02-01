English clubs spend record amount of money in one day

During the 2018 winter transfer window, the Premier League clubs spent 489 million euros to buy new players. As BBC reports, this is a new record.

Only in the last day of the transfer window 170 million euros was spent by the clubs, which is also a new record. The most expensive transfer was made by London’s Arsenal, with 63.7 million euros the club bought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the player of Borussia Dortmund.

.The former record was set by the English clubs in the winter of 2011 when they spent 233 million euros to buy players.