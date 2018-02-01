Putin Apologizes to Athletes

The Russian president Vladimir Putin apologized to the athletes that left for South Korea’s Pyeongchang today.

Speaking at the meeting with the Russian athletes, he said that sports victories are harder to achieve when politics are involved.

“This creates very difficult conditions for achieving results. Forgive us for the fact that we were unable to protect you from this,” Putin said in reference to the ban on Russian athletes’ participation in the Olympics under the national flag. “You and sports fans should not doubt that Russia will always act, and will support the ideas of “clean” sport in all senses, in all respects. Sports clean from doping, clean from other off-site issues that are uncommon in sports,” he added.